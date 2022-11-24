

Sheikh Hasina to launch polls campaign from Jashore rally today

It will be her first rally in Jashore district after five years. Subsequently, her tour of Chattogram on December 4 and Cox's Bazar on December 7 this year are also on cards.

The ruling party President Sheikh Hasina will attend a rally at Shamsul Huda Stadium in Jashore on Thursday. AL leaders said that Prime Minister's tour in Jashore has created excitement among the leaders and activists of not only the district but the entire southern region. Five years ago, Sheikh Hasina addressed the election rally at Jashore Eidgah ground on December 31 in 2017.

After that, she will address as chief guest the party rallies on December 4 at Polo Ground in Chattogram and on December 7 at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar. The party is expecting a gathering of 10 lakh people in each rally and a total of 30 lakh people in all these three rallies.

The party wants to hold a bigger gathering than any recent BNP rally. That is why preparations have been made to turn the entire Jashore town into a rallying point.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to all districts in stages before the 12th general elections. In the recent meeting of the party forum, she said that she will give more time to the party from now on.

AL insiders said the Prime Minister could not directly participate in any party activities in the country due to the long-term corona pandemic period. The rally in Jashore will be the prime minister's first public programme outside Dhaka during the post Covid-19 period. Through this, she is going to start party activities nationwide. Central AL leaders are also active to make these public meetings successful.

In these rallies, the plaques of various development projects will be unveiled and foundation stones will be laid. Apart from this, she will present to the people the developments that the AL lead government has made in the country for the past 14 consecutive years.

At the same time, she will also remind the people of the situation before coming to power. The Prime Minister, who is in power for the third consecutive term, will again ask the people to vote for 'boat' to come to power for the fourth consecutive term.

At the same time, Sheikh Hasina will respond to the various propaganda of the anti-government political parties including BNP.

AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton told the Daily Observer, "People's leader Sheikh Hasina couldn't go near people physically for a long time due to Corona pandemic. She will participate in many public meetings across the country from now. Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will also highlight the development activities of the government in these public meetings and remind the people of the situation of the country during the BNP-Jamaat period. She will also respond to the propagandas of BNP and the anti-government quarters."

"The Prime Minister will also make some commitments to the people for future and will ask people to be with Awami League in the coming days like before," he added.

Meanwhile, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "Party President Sheikh Hasina is going to start her election campaigns through the rally of Jashore district and she will participate as many rallies as possible across the country before the next general elections."

"In her speech, Sheikh Hasina will emphasis on the unity of the party leaders and activists targeting the next elections and the fight against all odds. She will make aware people to be united against militancy that was patronized during the BNP-Jamaat period in the country by using state platforms. Sheikh Hasina will give clear message to the people about her party position regarding militancy," he added.











