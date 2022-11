One snatcher held in city

One of the Ansar al Islam members, Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, who took part in snatching away of the two death-row convicts from police custody in Dhaka court premises was arrested.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP arrested Omi alias Rafi, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruq Hossain.

A group of Ansar al Islam members whisked away Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel, two convicted in Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case filed in 2015, mounting an attack on police personnel.