Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:33 AM
Money Laundering Case

Dhaka court records depositions against PK Halder, associates

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A trial court in Dhaka on Wednesday recorded the depositions of 10 bank officials against Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) Global Bank Managing Director Proshanta Kumar Halder, better known as PK Halder, and 13 others in a case of money laundering and amassing wealth illegally.
The depositions of Bank Asia's Assistant Vice President Nasir Uddin, Senior Executive Officer Monjurul Haque, Assistant Vice President Nayimur Rahman, First Assistant Vice President(FAVP) Ashifuzzaman Khan, FVP Masudur Rahman, FAVP Golam Rabbani, FVP Syed Asad Ahmed, AVP  Sujayet Khan Mahtab, Vice President  Sheikh   Munirul Alam and Senior Officer Md Salman were recorded by Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka.
The court fixed November 30 for the next hearing in the sensational case.
Arrested accused in the case, PK Halder's cousin Shangkha Bepari, close associate Sukumar Mridha, Anindita Mridha and Abontika Baral were produced before the court.
PK Halder and nine other accused are absconding.
On September 8, the court framed the charges against PK Halder  and 13 other accused.
On January 8, 2020, ACC deputy director Mohammad Salauddin filed a case against PK Halder on the charge of acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk 275 crore.
Later, the ACC submitted the charge sheet accusing PK Halder and 13 others in the case.
The ACC had filed 34 cases against PK Halder and his associates on the charges of embezzlement of bank money and accumulation of illegal wealth from different non-banking financial institutions, said ACC sleuths.
PK Halder allegedly embezzled over Tk 10,000 crore borrowing from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family members.


