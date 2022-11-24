Work together to combat violence against women: Indira

State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira urged everyone to work together with the government to end violence against women.

She also noted that violence against women is not a single problem in any country rather it is a global problem.

Referring to the violence against women, she also noted that such act is a clearly violation of human rights and the patterns of violence against women are also changing with the change of time. One in three women experiences physical, emotional or sexual abuse in her lifetime.

"Violence against women and child marriage are social problems and crimes against women's rights," she said.

Indira said that non-governmental organizations, local government institutions, community leaders and the media should work together to create awareness about violence against women. She said this in her speech as the chief guest at the 16-day International Women's Violence Prevention Programme and National Dialogue jointly organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, United Nations Bangladesh and LCG Ways at the city hotel.

Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol presided over the event while Gwen Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator assigned to Bangladesh, and Alexandra Berg Von Linde, the ambassador of the Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh. The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Affaris Md Muhibuzzaman delivered the welcome speech.

Referring to the Prime Minister's various projects, she also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing many policies, laws, strategies and action plans for women's development, empowerment and prevention of violence against women. "Now we can see the result women are working efficiently in all areas of development," she added.

On November 25, the day for the Prevention of Violence Against Women and the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence 2021 which is for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and to emphasise the violation of human rights.

The International Day for the Prevention of Violence against women and the prevention of gender based violence is being celebrated every year in Bangladesh.

Every year a theme/ slogan is adopted internationally to depict the status, position and progress of women.

The international theme for 2022 is "Orange the World: Unite! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls" Women's Day and the 16-day campaign to prevent gender-based violence are organized by various governments, non-governmental organizations, development aid organizations, NGOs, civil society. After the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on prevention of gender-based violence was held.

The panel discussion was moderated by Sharmin Islam, gender specialist of UNDP Bangladesh.

Farida Parvin, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs, was the panelist.











