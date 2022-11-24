Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Work together to combat violence against women: Indira

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira urged everyone to work together with the government to end violence against women.
She also noted that violence against women is not a single problem in any country rather it is a global problem.
Referring to the violence against women, she also noted that such act is a clearly violation of human rights and the patterns of violence against women are also changing with the change of time. One in three women experiences physical, emotional or sexual abuse in her lifetime.
"Violence against women and child marriage are social problems and crimes against women's rights," she said.
Indira said that non-governmental organizations, local government institutions, community leaders and the media should work together to create awareness about violence against women. She said this in her speech as the chief guest at the 16-day International Women's Violence Prevention Programme and National Dialogue jointly organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, United Nations Bangladesh and LCG Ways at the city hotel.
Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol presided over the event while Gwen Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator assigned to Bangladesh, and Alexandra Berg Von Linde, the ambassador of the Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh. The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Affaris Md Muhibuzzaman delivered the welcome speech.
Referring to the Prime Minister's various projects, she also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing many policies, laws, strategies and action plans for women's development, empowerment and prevention of violence against women. "Now we can see the result women are working efficiently in all areas of development," she added.
On November 25, the day for the Prevention of Violence Against Women and the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence 2021  which is for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and to emphasise the violation of human rights.
 The International Day for the Prevention of Violence against women and the prevention of gender based violence is being celebrated every year in Bangladesh.
Every year a theme/ slogan is adopted internationally to depict the status, position and progress of women.
The international theme for 2022 is "Orange the World: Unite! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls" Women's Day and the 16-day campaign to prevent gender-based violence are organized by various governments, non-governmental organizations, development aid organizations, NGOs, civil society. After the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on prevention of gender-based violence was held.
The panel discussion was moderated by Sharmin Islam, gender specialist of UNDP Bangladesh.
Farida Parvin, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs, was the panelist.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Secretariat relocation plan scraped
Work together to combat violence against women: Indira
UDC facilitates rural people to get easy access to public services  
Covid: 33 cases, zero death reported    
Dhaka Metrorail to open Dec end
Govt staging dramas to derail BNP’s movement: Fakhrul
Intrigues being hatched to oust AL govt: Quader
Democracy in Myanmar must for Rohingya repatriation: Japan Minister


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft