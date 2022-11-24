Video
Covid: 33 cases, zero death reported    

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The country reported 33 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the caseload rose to 2,036,449, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,431 as no death was reported during this period.
The daily case test positivity slightly dropped to 0.87 per cent from Tuesday's 0.89 per cent as 3,790 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate at 97.48 per cent.    -UNB


