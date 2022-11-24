Dhaka Metrorail to open Dec end



Metro Rail's construction progressing fast as rail tracks are visible from Diabari to Mirpur section where electric lines are also being installed. The photo was taken from North Diabari in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

He gave this information in response to questions from journalists after signing the agreement on land development of Pitalganj Depot of MRT Line 1 at Sheraton Hotel in the capital.

Siddique said, "We have sought time from the Ministry for the last week of December to inaugurate Uttara-Agargaon part of the Metrorail. Hope the Prime Minister will give us time any day during that time."

He also said, "We do not have the proposal of inauguration on December 16. Because, there are many programmes on that day. So it is not possible to inaugurate the Metrorail on that day."

About the construction of the subway, the MD of DMTCL said, "The construction of the subway from Kamalapur to the airport will start within the current financial year. The project has been divided into 12 phases, of which the construction of the depot will begin on the first day of the New Year."

"The country's first subway will pass 30 to 70 meters below the ground, which will not create any obstacles. Because no utility line in the country has gone so low. Only station will be done in open cut method," he added.















Uttara to Agargaon section of country's first Metrorail will be inaugurated in the last week of December this year. The information has come from MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) on Wednesday.He gave this information in response to questions from journalists after signing the agreement on land development of Pitalganj Depot of MRT Line 1 at Sheraton Hotel in the capital.Siddique said, "We have sought time from the Ministry for the last week of December to inaugurate Uttara-Agargaon part of the Metrorail. Hope the Prime Minister will give us time any day during that time."He also said, "We do not have the proposal of inauguration on December 16. Because, there are many programmes on that day. So it is not possible to inaugurate the Metrorail on that day."About the construction of the subway, the MD of DMTCL said, "The construction of the subway from Kamalapur to the airport will start within the current financial year. The project has been divided into 12 phases, of which the construction of the depot will begin on the first day of the New Year.""The country's first subway will pass 30 to 70 meters below the ground, which will not create any obstacles. Because no utility line in the country has gone so low. Only station will be done in open cut method," he added.