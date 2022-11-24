Govt staging dramas to derail BNP’s movement: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "Following all the rules and regulation we have applied for Dhaka divisional rally, now it falls on the government if or not to approve."

He has made the comment at a press conference at National Press Club organized by Nagarik Oikya on Wednesday.

He said, "Awami League government was staging various dramas to divert people's attention from anti-government movement. All these are nothing but old acts of the Awami League government. Recently, the government field 96 cases against our party leaders and activists."

Fakhrul said, "Only way to compel the government to resign from power is to wage mass movement."

"Awami League government had given corruption an institutional shape involving the administration and the police," he added.

Mentioning that, "The government so far did not give permission to hold our final divisional rally in Dhaka on December 10," Fakhrul said, "As we held all our party programmes in front of our party central office at Nayapaltan in the capital, we would hold the rally there in the same way."

"We have reached consensus for holding simultaneous programmes with Ganatantra Mancha which would start soon," said the BNP leader.

Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said that the Awami League had no political issue to face the opposition parties politically.

Moreover, it has failed to control the syndicates who are controlling the markets and increasing commodity prices according to their own sweet will, added Manna.

Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said that due to the ongoing Ukraine war the whole world was facing economic crisis.

"Our country has no possibility to face famine in near future but the Awami League government has turned the economy of the country into a fragile state," he added.

Revolutionary Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq said that the Ganatantra Mancha was working towards establishing democracy and democratic rule in the country.

Nagarik Oikya central leader Jahed Ur Rahman read out his keynote paper in the seminar.

He said that after the next general elections the political parties must give emphasis to improve the economy of the country.











