Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:32 AM
Home Back Page

Intrigues being hatched to oust AL govt: Quader

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NOAKHALI, Nov 23: Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said conspiracies are still being hatched in the country to oust the incumbent government.
"Plots have started in the country to oust the government. We have to get prepared and build resistance against the conspiracies. If the Awami League remains united, no power will be able to defeat it," he told the triennial conference of Kabirhat upazila AL virtually joining from Dhaka.
The conference was held on the Kabirhat High School premises.
 Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the Indemnity Ordinance was promulgated to give impunity to the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, while jail killings were carried out on November 3 in 1975.
 "The killers of four national leaders were rewarded by giving them jobs in different Bangladesh missions abroad. We did not forget it. A grenade attack was carried out to kill Bangabandhu's daughter. BNP wants to kill us," he said.
 Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP may accept Tarique Rahman, a convicted fugitive who is now living in London, as its leader, but the country's people will not do so.
 "The people of Bangladesh will always hate his (Tarique's) leadership," he said.
 The mastermind of the August 15 carnage was General Ziaur Rahman, while the mastermind of the 21 August grenade attack is Tarique Rahman, he said, adding "These killers do not tolerate the Awami League. This party (BNP) does not tolerate the AL and its President Sheikh Hasina".
Responding to the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders always talk about the fall of the AL government, but none can oust the government if Allah does not want.
Chaired by Kabirhat Upazila AL president Nurul Amin Rumi and moderated by its general secretary Jahirul Haque Raihan, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, its agriculture and cooperative affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laili, relief and social welfare affairs secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, former general secretary of Noakhali Zilla AL Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Zilla AL convener AHM Khairul Anam Salim, and joint conveners Shihab Uddin Shahin and Shaheed Ullah Khan Sohel.    -BSS


