Democracy in Myanmar must for Rohingya repatriation: Japan Minister

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKEI Shunsuke called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Japan is banking on restoration of democracy in Myanmar for the sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya in Bangladesh.
"Sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya would be possible after the resumption of democracy in Myanmar," visiting Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKEI Shunsuke.
He said this while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.
He said that the Japanese state minister for foreign affairs said Japan supports Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.
In reply, the PM said Japan can talk with Myanmar over Rohingya repatriation.
He said that it is required to wait for democracy for sustainable repatriation of Rohingya.
Sheikh Hasina said Rohingya have become a heavy burden as five years have already elapsed since they took shelter in Bangladesh in 2017. She said the Rohingya population is increasing.
The PM said that the biggest challenge is that many of the Rohingya are involved in drug and arms trafficking. She also said that Rohingya groups are fighting and killing each other. She reiterated her call that Myanmar should take back Rohingya who are their own people.     -UNB


