DU student falls off hall roof, dies

A student of Dhaka University (DU) died on Wednesday after falling off the 10th floor of Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Bhaban at Jagannath hall of the university.

The deceased was identified as Limon Kumar Roy, 20, of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) of 2019-20 academic session.

Limon used to live in the building of the hall. He hailed from Rangpur.

Students of the Hall said Limon was all bloodied after falling off the building and could hardly open his eyes.

Later, his fellows took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctor declared him dead.

Jagannath Hall Provost Prof Mihir Lal Saha said, "Hearing a loud thud outside the building, some students of the Hall rushed to the spot and took Limon to the hospital where he died."

