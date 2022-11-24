Video
Thursday, 24 November, 2022
City News

SC cancels Basir’s bail

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court (HC) that granted bail to suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir, who was sentenced to eight years in prison on a charge of taking bribes from suspended DIG of police Mizan Mizanur Rahman.
Following a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order.
Earlier on November 17, the single member bench of HC comprised of Justice Rois Uddin granted bail to former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandakar Enamul Basir in a bribery case for which he was sentenced to eight years in jail by a trial court.
Advocate Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury stood for Basir while advocate Khurshid Alam represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Earlier, on August 23, another bench of the HC a day after granting bail revoked the bail order of suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a bribery case.
The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.
On February 23, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 sentenced three years of imprisonment to Mizanur Rahman in a graft case while he was acquitted in the money laundering case.
Basir was sentenced to three-years of imprisonment under section 161 of the Penal Code and five-year imprisonment with a fine amounting Tk 80 lakh under money laundering prevention act. Both the sentences will run concurrently.



