Art show of Yunus held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: A three-day painting exhibition of Muhammad Yunus "Jiban Jekhane Jemon" ended at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday.

On display were his paintings and sculptures in which he depicted distressed humanity, nature, sorrow and happiness over the last 50 years.

Visitors saw a modern, sensitive and outspoken Yunus in his works, in which he played classical tunes using various mediums.

He loves to play with colour.

He bridged the 2oth and the 21st centuries in the works he created in last 50 years.

Born in Sakania, Chattogram, Yunus depicted distressed humanity across the world.

During his chequered career he also taught after obtaining Masters Degree in Fine Arts from Chattogram University with a First Class.

He was Dean of Humanity and Arts Faculty at Port City International University of Chattogram, former Chairman of Fine Arts Department at Shanta Mariam University in Dhaka and former Principal of Khulna Art College. He participated in 29 exhibitions at the national and international levels and is also credited for holding solo shows.

Yunus created sculptures depicting episodes of the War of Independence as well as murals, one can see in Khulna, Kustia and Narayanganj.

He won at least 10 prestigious prizes.

He was an active member of Muktisena Camp in Satkania in 1971.

In 1979, he graduated from Chattogram Arts College in art and drawing, specialising in graphics.

He is called the 'King of Mono Print'.

His first solo painting exhibition, held at Chattogram Muslim Hall in 1979, drew hundreds of visitors. He is known for freely using, acrylic, monoprint, water colour and woodcut.









