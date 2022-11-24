Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Court police get helmets, bulletproof vests

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Court police have received 30 helmets and 30 bulletproof vests in the wake of two death-row militants' escape from a crowded court building in Dhaka.
Measures have also been taken to repair old closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and install new ones on every floor of court buildings, said Md Jashim Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Prosecution wing.
Police will contact the Department of Public Works if the judge allows the installation of CCTV cameras in the session room of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal, according to him. The court will oversee the matter.
The helmets and bulletproof vests were sent to the courtrooms on Monday, said Jashim.
Police also used bar fetters to restrict the movements of 27 suspects and two militants accused in the BDR Pilkhana mutiny case while escorting them to court on Wednesday, the chief of DMP's prosecution wing added.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC cancels Basir’s bail
Art show of Yunus held in Ctg
Court police get helmets, bulletproof vests
Landslides remain most substantial damaging, recurrent hazards in Cox’s Bazar: UNDP
Two killed in road accident in Keraniganj
Attack on Ctg police outpost: 2 arrested
101 drug traders get 1.5yrs jail in Cox’s Bazar
Commuters urged to avoid Airport-Uttara route from today till Sunday


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft