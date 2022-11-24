Two killed in road accident in Keraniganj

KERANIGANJ, Nov 23: Two people were killed in a collision between two trucks on Dhaka-Mawa Bangabandhu Highway in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Hossain Sheikh, 25, and helper of another truck Imon, 19. Details of the deceased could not be known yet.

Utfal Kumar, sub inspector of Hasada highway police station, said the accident occurred around 2am when a speeding Dhaka-bound truck from Mawa rammed into a stationary truck in Rajendarapur area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

The Highway police station's OC Molla Jakir Hossain said they seized the trucks after the accident.

A case was filed in this connection. -UNB











