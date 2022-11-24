Video
Attack on Ctg police outpost: 2 arrested

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested two people, including a drug peddler, after some of his associates attacked a police outpost and snatched him away from law enforcers in Chattogram.
The arrestees are Md Hanif, the drug dealer and his brother Yasin, a transgender.
"The duo was arrested from a Dhaka-bound bus in the district's Bhatiari area around 11:30pm on Tuesday," said Mainur Rahman Chowdhury, Officer In-charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station.
Mohammad Ali Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DB, North) of CMP, said that details will be known after interrogating Hanif.
The attackers had also taken away a wireless set from Sub-Inspector (SI) Sharif Rokonuzzaman, in-charge of Kalurghat Police Outpost, which was later found abandoned from Moulvibazar Rail Line area of the city.
On Saturday evening, Rokonuzzaman detained Hanif and another drug peddler Sharif from the former's house in Kalurghat with the contraband drug and took them to Kalurghat Police Outpost.
A while later, Hanif's associates and some transgender people attacked the outpost and snatched him from police custody.    -UNB


