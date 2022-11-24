Commuters urged to avoid Airport-Uttara route from today till Sunday

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Ltd authorities have requested commuters in the capital not to use the route from Khilkhet through airport to Uttara from Thursday (November 24) 6pm to Sunday (November 27) 6am.

The move comes as traffic situation on the Dhaka Airport-Uttara route is expected to worsen due to development work of the BRT project.

Special road development work for the BRT project will be conducted in the Dhaka airport area during November 24 and 27, said a special traffic advisory signed by ASM Ilias Shah, project director of BRT.

Under the circumstances, all public and private vehicles have been advised to avoid Dhaka Airport-Uttara route during this period. -UNB











