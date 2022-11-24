Raushan to return home on Nov 27

Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad will return to Bangladesh from Bangkok, Thailand, on November 27 after nearly five months of stay there for treatment.

She will reach the Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport at about 12:00 pm in a flight of Thai Airways, according to a press release from opposition leader's office at Parliament.

Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad MP (Rangpur-3) along with his wife Mahima Ershad will accompany Raushon.

On July 5, Raushan went to Thailand for follow-up treatment at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.

Raushan expressed her special gratitude to leaders and activists of Jatiya Party, well-wishers and the people for praying for her recovery. -UNB













