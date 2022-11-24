

Has the pandemic increased suicidal tendency?



According to the report of the police headquarter of Bangladesh, almost 10 thousands people died from suicide in our country. Due to family feud, unemployment problem, financial crisis, extra marital affairs, education or other frustration, suicidal rate has been increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Different statistics say that almost 15 thousands people has died from suicide in our country in last one and a half years. It's spreading like epidemic disease all over the country specially in towns. AACHOL foundation, a voluntary organization, claimed that suicidal rate was increased at 44.36% in year 2020 than 2019.



AACHOL foundation also found that suicidal intention rate was high among young people than others. Ages between 18 to 35, suicidal rate was almost 49%. Corona pandemic has negative impact on mental health, not only on Bangladeshi people but also to different countries of the world. In Japan, the number of death from suicide was ten times more than the number of peoples died by Corona. Altogether 8,462 people died of Covid-19 in the 365 days after the first coronavirus cases were detected in Bangladesh on March 8, 2020. In contrast, AACHOL Foundation found that 14,436 people committed suicide during the same period



Different statistics revealed that corona pandemic hampered education sector most. When corona impact was at high, all the educational institutions including school, college and universities were shut down for almost one and a half years. It was also created a major problem on the mental health of the students. Condition of house arrest, aloneness, mental pressure made them more frustrated. as a result, suicidal case was increased among the students.



AACHOL foundation also found that almost hundred and fifty university students were died from suicide in last one and a half years. Besides educational institutions, all the recreation spots were also closed due to corona pandemic. To pass their times, students were mostly addicted on mobile and Internet, those made them more frustrated. Students were very much under pressure in that period specially university students were very much concern about their future and career.



AACHOL foundation also claimed that females has more tendency towards suicide than male. Among all suicidal cases in recent past, there 57% were female and rest 43% were male. Psychiatrists made their notion that corona pandemic also responsible for increasing family feud. Wrap and woof of family bondings also responsible for increasing suicidal cases. Lots of people lost their job and employment opportunity also reduces due to Corona pandemic, that has increased family pressure.



Unemployment person always treated as a burden in society. People, those who can't control their nerves, committed suicide due to family and social pressure. Family feud and crisis make the child more frustrated. Every human being have the right to lead his life happily, that's why life is beautiful. Different reason can make a person frustrated and stimulate him towards suicide. According to religious perspective, suicide is a great sin. People welcome this great sin when they are in the extreme stage of depression and pressure. Different reasons interrupted our natural life in recent past, Corona impact is one of them. Corona pandemic has negative impact in every sector.



The main reasons behind suicide is frustration, family feud, family crisis, unemployment problem, drug. Day by day we can see the deduction of moral valuability and social degradation of the society. Social awareness, establishing justice in society, establishing firmness in family bondings can make the situation more healthy, that can also reduce suicidal cases. Counseling should be arranged for the students within educational institutions also parents should counsel their child inside home. Many parents have no idea how to counsel their childs, awareness program can be a solution here. Support from families, friends, and neighbors can help students to boost their mental health. Unemployed people can engage themselves in entrepreneurship, as govt. now emphasis on entrepreneur development. Entrepreneurship can reduce their social and family pressure. People should also maintain their respective religious and social norms. All those activities can reduce suicidal death.

The writer is a columnist











