

Bangladesh ensuring peace and stability in the region



He has been working in the Chattogram Hill Tracts for the past few years with the aim of building a small Islamic state on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border. Jamaatul Ansar wants to build an Islamic state in the area. And the purpose of Kuki-Chin National Army is to establish an independent or autonomous region called Kuki-Chin with Bawm, Pangkhua, Lushai, Khumi, Mru & Khiangin that region. However, it is known that the militants of Jamaatul Ansar are giving weapons training to the members of Kuki-Chin National Army.



A new armed organization named Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has emerged in Chattogram Hill Tracts. It is said to have been developed by some people belonging to the Bawm ethnic group of Bandarban district in Bangladesh.KNF recently opened a page on Facebook in the name of the organization, claiming to represent six ethnic groups of Rangamati and Bandarban regions. They demanded a separate state for the upazilas of Baghaichhari, Barkal, Jurachhari and Bilaichhari in Rangamati and Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi, Lama and Alikadam in Bandarban.



The Kuki-Chin National Army is campaigning through social media. A new conspiracy has started again with Chattogram Hill Tracts (Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban Hill Districts) in the hope of building a separate state in the hilly parts of the country. The separatist organization Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has emerged from Rangamati and Bandarban districts consisting of 6 small ethnic groups known as peace-loving (Bawm, Pangkhua, Lushai, Khumi, Mru & Khiang).



The Chakmas, Marmas and Tripuras, the majority of the three tribes of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, are said to have been abandoned in this state. Bawm, Khiang, Pangkhua, Lusai, Khumi and Mrode are kept. After the Chakma, Marma and Tripura in terms of numbers, the Mro population is in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. According to the 1991 census, the total population of Mru is 22,178. Bom population is 6 thousand 978 people. Mruclaims that their actual number is more than 50,000. Bama also claims the same. In their own census in 2014, the number of Bawms was over 17,000.None of the Khiang, Pangkhua, Lusai, Khumis would number more than five thousand.Media reports say that no one but a few youths of Bam have joined the KNF yet.



Various groups in Chattogram Hill Tracts have been committing various crimes including murder, disappearance, kidnapping, rape and extortion for a long time in one-tenth of the country. The number of organizations involved in separatist activities in the hills, including the newly launched KNF, adds more.



In a series of statements circulated on social media, the organization said it has formed an armed group called Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA). The president of their parent organization is Nathan Baum. Now, it may be that the Kuki-Chin population has some problems, some grievances, that Nathan Baum wants to protest. But the solution to the problem is not to take up arms. Will the problem be solved by taking up arms? In an independent country, this is the way to solve the problem? Nathan Baum is an educated person, an artist. It is not the work of the artist to destroy. He could have negotiated with the government to solve the problem. If not resolved through negotiations, there are many avenues open to protest in peaceful ways - which could be done.



But he did not borrow them. He immediately took up arms. Any sane person will say that his way is not the way to solve problems. It will only increase complications, violence, but nothing will be done in practical work. Now whether he wants to become another 'Napoleon the Great' like the president of Paraguay or he wants to build a state together with Jamaatul Ansar - it may take some more time to see. But giving them an opportunity to raise their heads will only increase the suffering of the common people. The government should not give them an opportunity to play with the safety and peace of the common people. We think that the government should take measures to bring them back to the right path as soon as possible or to suppress them with strict hands.



Not only this, an Islamic militant group called Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya is also reported to be training them in weapons. Here's another blurb. Jamaatul Ansar is basically an organization of splinters of Harkatul Jihad and some other militant groups.



There was a debate about whether there are militants in Bangladesh or not. After the terrorist attack on Gulshan's Holy Artisan, several major terrorist hideouts were raided in different parts of the country. Then there is not much news of militant activities, but the militants are trying to organize themselves in various ways, that is right. Militants could be kept inactive but could not be eradicated.



Apart from this, the issue of militant activities came to the fore even after the news came out recently as one after another young people from different parts of the country were killed. After the release of the information of 55 youths leaving their homes by the law and order forces, there is renewed curiosity about this. The 'disappearance' of such a large number of young people has once again spread anxiety in people's minds.



(To be continued)

The writer is a teacher













At one time, separatism reared its head strongly. Mistrust and suspicion arose between the ethnic minors in Chattogram Hill Tracts and the Bengalis. However, through the 1997 peace treaty, the hills became calm. The atmosphere of disunity and mistrust created between the minors and the Bengalis is slowly disappearing. Once a rift or area of mistrust is created, it takes time to completely disappear. That time needs to be given. Even those who once took up arms realize the need to give this time. The government also understands. The government is taking various steps for the development of the neglected hill communities by bringing them under special benefits. The mountain environment is very calm now. This calm, peaceful environment does not feel good to Nathan Bawm. 