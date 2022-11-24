

Mongla EPZ organized a co-ordination meeting between Mongla Port Authority Mongla EPZ organized a co-ordination meeting between Mongla Port Authority and Mongla Customs House on investors' facilities on Wednesday. MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa was present as the chief guest while MPA Member (Harbour and Marin) Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafder presided over the meeting. Customs Commissioner at Mongla Mohammad Neazur Rahman attended the programme as the special guest. photo: observer