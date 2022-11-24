Teenager dies of dengue at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Nov 23: A teenage boy has died of dengue while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Akash, 15, hailed from Bheramara Upazila in Kushtia District. RMCH Director Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter on Sunday.

He said, in the last 24 hours, five more dengue patients were admitted to the hospital. With this, a total of 22 dengue patients have, so far, been admitted to the RMCH.











