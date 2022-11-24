Video
latest
Home Countryside

Digital Innovation Fair held in districts

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

A Digital Innovation Fair was held in three districts- Gopalganj, Dinajpur and Rangamati, in three days.  
GOPALGANJ: A Digital Innovation Fair was held in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday with the theme 'Bangladesh in innovative jubilation'.
Kotalipara Upazila administration hosted the fair on the Upazila Shilpakala Academy premises.
Earlier in the morning, Md Shahid Ullah Khandkar, representative of the Kotalipara-Tungipara Development Programme, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid presided over the opening ceremony.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Bimol Krishna Biswas, Upazila Awami League (AL) President Bhabenrdanath Biswas, its General Secretary (GS) Aynal Hossain Sheikh, Prime Minister's Assignment Officer Afroza Binte Munsur Gazi Lipi, and Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Nitul Roy, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Later on, the guests visited stalls at the fair where various companies with 22 stalls presented their technologies to the visitors.
DINAJPUR: A Digital Innovation Fair was held in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Fulbari Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.
Former minister Advocate Mostafizur Rahman, MP, was present as the chief guest at the fair while Fulbari UNO Md Riaz Uddin presided over the inauguration ceremony.
Fulbari Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman Milton was present at the programme as special guest.
RANGAMATI: A two-day Digital Innovation Fair was inaugurated in the district on Sunday.
Rangamati District administration organized the fair in front of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.
Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning.
Additional DC (ADC) SM Ferdous Islam, ADC (ICT) Nasreen Sultana, Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Council Member Haji Kamal Uddin, District AL former information and research secretary Rafiqul Mawla, and LGED Executive Engineer Ahmed Shafi, among others, were also present at that time.


