Four killed, 8 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a woman have been killed and at least eight others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Pabna, Pirojpur and Mymensingh, in three days.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two men were killed and at least five others injured in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in Patgari area on the Nagarbari-Bogura highway in the upazila at around 8am.

The deceased were identified as Munnaf, 50, son of Hasen Ali, and Zia, 40, son of Hashem Molla alias Darbesh Molla. Both of them were residents of Khidir Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said some farmers along with onion were going to Bera Haat from Khidir Village in the morning riding by a korimon (local vehicle). On the way, a Bogura-bound truck coming from the opposite direction hit the korimon in Patgari area on the Nagarbari-Bogura highway, which left at least seven farmers injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed three of them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Munnaf and Zia were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PIROJPUR: A woman was killed and her journalist husband injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Akter 35, wife of District Correspondent the Daily Amader Natun Somoy and member of Pirojpur Press Club Advocate Wahid Hasan Babu.

Police and local sources said Wahid Hasan Babu and his wife went to visit Marufa's father's house in Sahapara Village under Kawkhali Upazila of the district. The couple were returning home from there in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Bridge area in Sariktala Village under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila at around 6pm while trying to save a mentally-imbalanced woman there, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Marufa to Khulna as her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Marufa succumbed to her injuries on the way to Khulna.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahinoor, 26, son of Khorshed Ali, a resident of Sarati Village in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district.

The injured persons are: Khairul, 30, and Alamgir, 35.

Police and local sources said an unidentified truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Palahar Namaksthan area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway under Musulli Union of the upazila at night, leaving Shahinoor dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Nandail Highway PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.













