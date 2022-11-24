2 electrocuted in Laxmipur, Manikganj

Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Manikganj, in two days.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased wasRaju, 22, hailed from Char Jabbar of Noakhali. Raju came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working in a house in Bangla Bazar area under Bamni Union at Raipur, which left him critically injured. Critically injured Raju was rescued and taken to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

MANIKGANJ: A construction worker has been electrocuted in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sushanta Sarker, 25, son of late Motilal, a resident of Sudakshira Village.

Local sources said Sushanta was working in a house owned by Hazi Abdur Razzak in Binnadangi area under Jarmitta Union at around 4:30pm. At one stage of working, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared Sushanta dead.











