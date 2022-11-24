Fishers frustrated as Hilsa disappears from Meghna, Tentulia



The photo shows fishermen being ready to go for Hilsa catching at Lalmohan. photo: observer

After the recent 22-day fishing ban, fishermen started going to rivers. But they are returning home without Hilsa fish. Frustration is gripping fishing families in the upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers at different fish-landing stations said, Hilsa has not been found in rivers and sea for the last 14-15 days. After netting for the whole day, they are not getting expected Hilsa.

With the 22-day ban over, fishing started from October 28. Later on, Hilsa was netted for few days only.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), rivers are getting raised due to sediment gathering having sinking chars at some places. That is why, Hilsa can't come from the sea. After being halted, Hilsa fishes are changing their moving direction.

Monir Maji, Kanchan Maji, and Mafiz Maji at Battirkhal Fishing Ghat in the upazila said, "We got flocks of Hilsa after the ban for few days. Now we are not getting so Hilsa. As we can't lift our fuel cost, other fishers are also not going with us."

DoF Officer Md Ruhul Kuddus said, Hilsa is netted a little bit shortage is because of climate change. But this problem will not last for a long time, he added.

There is a possibility expected Hilsa will be netted soon, the officer maintained.











