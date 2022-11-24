Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Nov 23: A five-year-old child has been killed allegedly by his father while trying to save his mother from him in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Dakshin Shalandar Village of the upazila at around 6:30am on Wednesday.

Deceased Zakaria Zakir was the son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Shalandar Village. Quoting locals, police said Zakaria asked his father to give him some money in the morning as usual but, he refused it. At that time, his father Delwar and mother Zakia locked in an altercation over the matter. At one stage of the altercation, Delwar started beating Zakia.

Delwar also struck Zakaria's chest when he went to save his mother, which left the child dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station Abul Hasnat Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Delwar went into hiding soon after the incident.













