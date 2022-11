Journalists in Feni formed a human chain on the Trank Road in the town on Wednesday















Journalists in Feni formed a human chain on the Trank Road in the town on Wednesday, protesting arrest of Journalist SM Yusuf Ali who was taken to the court in a humiliating way. The human chain also demanded immediate withdrawal of all the accused policemen including Daganbhuiyan PS OC Hasan Imam. photo: observer