Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 23: Journalist Joynul Abedin Bahadur passed away at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday around 4:30 pm. He was 85.
He has been suffering from old-age complications for long.
His Namaj-e-Janaja was held at the central mosque in the town after Johr prayer. He was buried at his family graveyard at Namajpur Village under Sadar municipality.  Bahadur was vice-president of Pirojpur Press Club  and editor and publisher of the weekly Prothom Bangladesh.
He left behind his wife, three sons and one daughter, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla EPZ organized a co-ordination meeting between Mongla Port Authority
Teenager dies of dengue at RMCH
Digital Innovation Fair held in districts
Four killed, 8 injured in road mishaps
2 electrocuted in Laxmipur, Manikganj
Fishers frustrated as Hilsa disappears from Meghna, Tentulia
Child killed by father while trying to save mother
Journalists in Feni formed a human chain on the Trank Road in the town on Wednesday


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft