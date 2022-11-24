PIROJPUR, Nov 23: Journalist Joynul Abedin Bahadur passed away at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday around 4:30 pm. He was 85.

He has been suffering from old-age complications for long.

His Namaj-e-Janaja was held at the central mosque in the town after Johr prayer. He was buried at his family graveyard at Namajpur Village under Sadar municipality. Bahadur was vice-president of Pirojpur Press Club and editor and publisher of the weekly Prothom Bangladesh.

He left behind his wife, three sons and one daughter, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.













