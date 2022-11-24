Video
Two minors among three drown in three dists

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Barishal and Pirojpur, in three days.  
NARAYANGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Arifa Akter, 1, daughter of Ayub Ali, a resident of Bhatpara area under Phulpur Upazila in Mymensingh District.
It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond in Lengardi area in the afternoon while she was walking along the bank of the pond.
Later on, she was rescued and taken to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Azizul Haque Hawladar confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sio Bala, 1, daughter of Mahendra Bala, a resident of Kodaldhoa Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead dead.
PIROJPUR: A construction labourer drowned after falling off a boat into the River Sandha in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin, 50, son of late Aziz Mia of Kourikhara Village in the upazila.
Family and locals said, Nasir developed chest pain on Sunday, and he was going to upazila heath complex for treatment. While crossing the river by a small boat suddenly he fallen down and got drowned.  
 Passengers of boat got into the river to rescue him. But he could not be traced.  
On information, a civil defence and fire service team rushed to the spot. They recovered his body after three hours of search.  
Nesarabad PS OC (Investigation) Md Monurzzman confirmed the information.


