Lit Fair begins in K’ganj, Rangamati

A two-day Literature Fair began in two districts- Kishoreganj and Rangamati, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KISHOREGANJ: Kishoreganj District administration, Bangla Academy and Ministry of Cultural Affairs jointly organized a two-day long District Literature Fair-2022 the town.

The fair was inaugurated in District Art Council hall room in the town on Wednesday. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, was present as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the function.

Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, from Kishoreganj-1 Constituency, attended the programme as special guest.

Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lukman, Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, District Awami League Acting President Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Zillur Rahman, and its General Secretary FF Adovcate MA Afzol, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by Assistant Commissioner Mst Nabil Ferdous.

RANGAMATI: A two-day long District Literature Fair was inaugurated in the town on Tuesday.

Rangamati District administration organized the fair on the DC office premises in the town. Rangamati DC Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the fair on Shaheed Abdul Ali Stage in the morning.

Rangamati SP Mir Abu Tauhid, Ministry of Cultural Affairs Deputy Secretary Abul Mia, Additional DC (ADC) SM Ferdous Islam, ADC Saiful Islam and ADC Nasreen Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.















