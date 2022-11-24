Manpower crisis at Hatiya DAE halts agri-development

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Nov 23: Hatiya Upazila agriculture office in the district has been facing manpower crisis since long, for which agriculture development activities and market monitoring are being hampered.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Hatiya, crisis is also created in managing agriculture incentives and fertiliser distribution in this Boro season in the upazila.

There are about 88,000 hectares (ha) of arable lands in 11 unions and one municipality of the upazila. Of this, Aman paddy is cultivated on 80,000 ha and vegetables on 3,500 ha. Remaining lands are brought under potato, grass pea, and green gram cultivation.

As being detached island, Hatiya is exposed to tidal surge and flood, experiencing huge damages every year. Cyclone Sitrang damaged 6,175 ha of paddy and Rabi crops.

In the case of recovering such damages, farmers have to take advice from field level sub-assistant agriculture officials.

Hatiya's Nizumdwip Union is adjacent to the Bay of Bengal and has about 13,161 ha of cultivable land. Paddy is the main crop of the union while Rabi crops are thinly cultivated. But out of total three granted sub-assistant agriculture officials, two ones are lying vacant. At present, only one sub-assistant is carrying out fieldwork.

Farmer Salah Uddin of Ward No. 2 of the union said, he cultivated Aman paddy on three acres; but due to abnormal tide, his fields were re-farmed with two times sapling planting; later on, his paddy fields were damaged by brackish water and affected by pest attack.

On-duty Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Nazim Uddin said, he is observing different problems of this wide union; sometimes, he is giving on-mobile service to farmers; but the mobile-service cannot be possible in all wards because of network problem. He is doing the job of three sub-assistant agriculture officials alone.

Upazila agriculture officer post fell vacant in 2021 after transfer of the previous officer. Also the post of additional upazila agriculture officer has been lying vacant for a long time. Two agriculture extension officers are monitoring all activities in the upazila.

The post of the upazila agriculture officer is being acted by a senior agriculture officer.

Besides, 15 out total 37 sub-assistant agriculture officer posts are vacant.

Market management of fertiliser is very important. It requires price-fixing and monitoring. But due to lack of proper monitoring, fertiliser is selling at different bazaars at Tk 25-30 per kg against fixed price of Tk 22.

Farmers said, dealers and retailers are not abiding by the government fixed rates of fertiliser at Hatiya.

Hatiya Upazila Acting Agriculture Officer Abdul Baten Sabuj said, the authorities concerned have been informed about filling these vacant posts.

Besides, field-level officials, officials of the upazila office are remaining active always. "If there is any complaint about fertiliser monitoring, we will take measures," he added.











