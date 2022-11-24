Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis at Hatiya DAE halts agri-development

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Tajul Islam Taslim

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Nov 23: Hatiya Upazila agriculture office in the district has been facing manpower crisis since long, for which agriculture development activities and market monitoring are being hampered.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Hatiya, crisis is also created in managing agriculture incentives and fertiliser distribution in this Boro season in the upazila.
There are about 88,000 hectares (ha) of arable lands in 11 unions and one municipality of the upazila. Of this, Aman paddy is cultivated on 80,000 ha and vegetables on 3,500 ha. Remaining lands are brought under potato, grass pea, and green gram cultivation.
As being detached island, Hatiya is exposed to tidal surge and flood, experiencing huge damages every year. Cyclone Sitrang damaged 6,175 ha of paddy and Rabi crops.
In the case of recovering such damages, farmers have to take advice from field level sub-assistant agriculture officials.
Hatiya's Nizumdwip Union is adjacent to the Bay of Bengal and has about 13,161 ha of cultivable land. Paddy is the main crop of the union while Rabi crops are thinly cultivated. But out of total three granted sub-assistant agriculture officials, two ones are lying vacant. At present, only one sub-assistant is carrying out fieldwork.
Farmer Salah Uddin of Ward No. 2 of the union said, he cultivated Aman paddy on three acres; but due to abnormal tide, his fields were re-farmed with two times sapling planting; later on, his paddy fields were damaged by brackish water and affected by pest attack.
On-duty Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Nazim Uddin said, he is observing different problems of this wide union; sometimes, he is giving on-mobile service to farmers; but the mobile-service cannot be possible in all wards because of network problem. He is doing the job of three sub-assistant agriculture officials alone.
Upazila agriculture officer post fell vacant in 2021 after transfer of the previous officer. Also the post of additional upazila agriculture officer has been lying vacant for a long time. Two agriculture extension officers are monitoring all activities in the upazila.
The post of the upazila agriculture officer is being acted by a senior agriculture officer.
Besides, 15 out total 37 sub-assistant agriculture officer posts are vacant.
Market management of fertiliser is very important. It requires price-fixing and monitoring. But due to lack of proper monitoring, fertiliser is selling at different bazaars at Tk 25-30 per kg against fixed price of Tk 22.
Farmers said, dealers and retailers are not abiding by the government fixed rates of fertiliser at Hatiya.
Hatiya Upazila Acting Agriculture Officer Abdul Baten Sabuj said, the authorities concerned have been informed about filling these vacant posts.
Besides, field-level officials, officials of the upazila office are remaining active always. "If there is any complaint about fertiliser monitoring, we will take measures," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla EPZ organized a co-ordination meeting between Mongla Port Authority
Teenager dies of dengue at RMCH
Digital Innovation Fair held in districts
Four killed, 8 injured in road mishaps
2 electrocuted in Laxmipur, Manikganj
Fishers frustrated as Hilsa disappears from Meghna, Tentulia
Child killed by father while trying to save mother
Journalists in Feni formed a human chain on the Trank Road in the town on Wednesday


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft