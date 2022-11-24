Two women crushed under train in Gaibandha, Cumilla

Two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Cumilla, in four days.

GAIBANDHA: A woman was crushed under a train in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monjuara Begum, 50, a resident of Sahbaj area in the upazila.

According to local sources, a train coming from Bonarpara Junction hit the woman in Jamtala Rail Gate area in the afternoon while she was walking along the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Bonarpara Railway Police Station Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CUMILLA: A young woman was crushed a train in Cumilla Rail Station area in the city on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Elma Akhter, 20, daughter of Mamunur Rashid, hailed from Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

It was known that the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express Train hit the woman while she was crossing a rail line in Cumilla Rail Station area in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.













