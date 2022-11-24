Video
Thursday, 24 November, 2022
Foreign News

Protests erupt at largest iPhone factory in China

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BEIJING, Nov 23:  Large-scale protests broke out at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, images circulating Wednesday on Weibo and Twitter showed.
Beijing's unrelenting zero-Covid policy has caused fatigue and resentment among wide swathes of the population, some of whom have been locked down for weeks at factories and universities, or unable to travel freely.
In the videos, which AFP was not able to independently verify, hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road in daylight, with some being confronted by riot police and people in hazmat suits.
Others show hundreds of people in hazmat gear standing on a road near what appears to be factory residential buildings, while the person filming the clip from an adjacent apartment building says: "It's starting again, from last night to this
morning."     -AFP



