Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote plans

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

LONDON, Nov 23: Britain's highest court on Wednesday rejected a bid by the devolved Scottish government in Edinburgh to hold a new referendum on independence without London's consent.
The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court torpedoed the Scottish nationalist government's push to hold a second plebiscite next year.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) had said that in that event, it would turn the next general election into a de-facto vote on splitting from the rest of the United Kingdom, threatening constitutional chaos.
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she respected the ruling but was "disappointed".
If Scotland cannot "choose our own future without Westminster consent", the idea of the UK as a voluntary partnership was exposed as a "myth", she tweeted.
Outside the court, David Simpson, 70, who first voted for the SNP in 1970, said he was still hopeful of achieving independence in the future.
"This is not the end of the road," he told AFP. "There is nothing impossible."
Alister Jack, the UK government's secretary of state for Scotland, welcomed the ruling.
"People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating all attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them," he said in a statement.
The Supreme Court's Scottish president, Robert Reed, said the power to call a referendum was "reserved" to the UK parliament under Scotland's devolution settlement.
Therefore "the Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence", Reed said.
Sturgeon's SNP-led government in Edinburgh wanted to hold a vote in October next year on the question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"
The UK government, which oversees constitutional affairs for the whole country, has repeatedly refused to give Edinburgh the power to hold a referendum.
It considers that the last one -- in 2014, when 55 percent of Scots rejected independence -- settled the question for a generation.
But Sturgeon and her party say there is now an "indisputable mandate" for another independence referendum, particularly in light of the UK's departure from the European Union.
Most voters in Scotland opposed Brexit.
Scotland's last parliamentary election returned a majority of pro-independence lawmakers for the first time.
Opinion polls, however, indicate only a slight lead for those in favour of a split.
At the UK Supreme Court last month, lawyers for the government in London argued that the Scottish government could not decide to hold a referendum on its own.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protests erupt at largest iPhone factory in China
UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote plans
7 killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine
Turkey will launch Syria land operation when convenient: Erdogan
Pak PM to pick new chief of army
Malaysian king calls council of Sultans to resolve election crisis
US, China defence chiefs meet in Cambodia


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft