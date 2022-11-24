Video
Home Foreign News

7 killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

 In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed. photo: TWITTER

CHESAPEAKE, Nov 23: Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.
The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police.
In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed, according to public information officer Leo Kosinski.
Police at the time were still looking for victims, who could be injured or were inside the "very large" store with a lot of hiding spots, he said.
"We want to make sure everyone is accounted for," he said.
He added that police believed there was only one shooter, who had been killed.
Police have so far not provided any details about the suspected shooter, but several media outlets have identified him as a manager at the store. Kosinski said the police did not know if the shooter was employed by Walmart.
The police were not clear whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. They believed that the shooting happened inside the store, but said that one body was found outside.
Kosinski also said no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge". "I believe that the shooting had stopped when the police arrived."
-REUTERS


