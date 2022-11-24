7 killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting



In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed. photo: TWITTER

The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police.

In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed, according to public information officer Leo Kosinski.

Police at the time were still looking for victims, who could be injured or were inside the "very large" store with a lot of hiding spots, he said.

"We want to make sure everyone is accounted for," he said.

He added that police believed there was only one shooter, who had been killed.

Police have so far not provided any details about the suspected shooter, but several media outlets have identified him as a manager at the store. Kosinski said the police did not know if the shooter was employed by Walmart.

The police were not clear whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. They believed that the shooting happened inside the store, but said that one body was found outside.

Kosinski also said no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge". "I believe that the shooting had stopped when the police arrived."

-REUTERS

















