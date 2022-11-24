Video
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KYIV, Nov 23: Russia has launched new missile strikes on Ukraine, hitting at least one critical infrastructure target in Kyiv as explosions echoed through the outskirts of the capital.
An air raid alert was issued across all of Ukraine and Ukrainian media carried reports of air defence systems in action in several parts of the country.
One person was killed and another wounded after a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital was hit, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.
Reuters correspondents in and around Kyiv said they heard several loud explosions and that air defence missiles were flying overhead.
The entire Kyiv region was without electricity according to Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on Telegram that the water supply has been cut off.
Emergency power outages began in Kyiv, a local energy provider said.
"(Missiles) Hit one of the capital's infrastructure facilities. Stay in shelters! The air alert continues," Mr Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
He gave no details of what infrastructure was hit but Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their February 24 invasion.
A number of units were shut down at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine because of a loss of power during Russian air strikes, Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.
Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to generate electricity," an Energoatom spokesperson said.
Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods for up to 10 million consumers at a time.
Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Wednesday more blackouts would be necessary across the country.    -REUTERS


