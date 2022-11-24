Ukmuk Chand first Indian to feature in BPL

Unmukt Chand, the 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain of India, will become the first Indian cricketer to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Chand was roped in by Chattogram Challengers in the players' draft held on Wednesday at a local hotel in the city.

Chand had registered his name for the BPL draft earlier, raising the prospect of getting a team with ease. BCCI contracted cricketers are not allowed to play in foreign leagues but Chand quit playing domestic cricket in India after signing a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2022. -BSS

















