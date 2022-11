Liton in Comilla as Mominul ignored in BPL draft

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib national Gold Cup Football Tournament Champion City Corporation XI team at Tiger pass CCC office Wednesday. photo: Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]