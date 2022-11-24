Video
Bangabandhu, Bangamata nat'l football tournament begins in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The inauguration ceremony of the divisional level competition of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman  boys (under-17) National Gold Cup Football Tournament and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib girls (under-17) Tournament was held on Wednessay at the district stadium in the city.
Khulna divisional commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury inaugurated the programme with additional divisional commissioner (General) Md Abdur Rashid in the chair.
The chief guest said the country wide football tournament will create enthusiasm among the new generation.
"The country's image has brightened globally after the Women's Football Team  became champion in the SAFF Football Tournament," he said.
The chief guest said regular exercise and sports activities teaches us self-control and discipline. Sports exercise also helps us to develop personality as well as to form human character.    -BSS


