Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, NOV 23: Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new team after a tumultuous few hours at Manchester United, during which they announced the superstar forward was leaving and the club could be sold.
The veteran Portugal forward set the stage for his Old Trafford exit last week with an outspoken interview on TalkTV, in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
There was clearly no way back for Ronaldo and United issued a statement on Tuesday confirming they were parting ways with one of the greatest players in their history by "mutual agreement, with immediate effect".
Ronaldo, currently at the World Cup in Qatar, issued a statement of his own, declaring his love for the club and saying it "feels like the right time" to seek a new challenge.
As well as lashing out against United and Ten Hag, the 37-year-old was scathing about the club's unpopular US owners in his interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo said the Glazer family, who loaded the club with huge debts when they bought it in 2005, cared more about the money-making potential of United than results.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup holders France sink Australia 4-1
Ukmuk Chand first Indian to feature in BPL
Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Bangabandhu, Bangamata nat'l football tournament begins in Khulna
Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit
Dhaka Abahani emerge group top
Liton in Comilla as Mominul ignored in BPL draft
Brazilian exhibition begins tonight


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft