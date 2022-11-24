Dhaka Abahani emerge group top

Defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka emerged as group C champions in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football defeating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in their last group C match held on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The day's win saw the popular sky blue Dhanomndi outfit Abahani Limited maintained their all-win run in the group phase matches to raise their tally to nine points from three matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra finished group runners-up with six points playing the same number of matches.

Abahani Limited will now play the third quarterfinal match against group D runners-up team scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov 27) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Group C runners-up Muktijoddha Sangsad will meet group D champions team in the fourth quarterfinal on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Brazilian defender Raphayel Augusto scored a brace while his compatriot forward Getterson Alves Santos supported him with a lone goal for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

Nigerian forward Emmanuel scored the lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC.

Abahani Limited took the early lead when Raphael Augusto scored the first goal in the 4th minute and he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 27th minute of the match.

After the breather, Muktihoddha staged a fight back in the match when Emmanuel pulled one back scoring a goal in the 51st minute but, it was Santos who sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 61st minute of the match.

Muktijoddha however tried their best to come back in the match creating few chances, but they could not convert any goal in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with defeat.

Abahani Limited clearly dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Muktijoodha were off-colored except the day's lone goal in the match.

Earlier, Abahani Limited made a winning start in the tournament beating Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group match and defeated Bangladesh Air Force Football Club by 3-1 goals in their second match.

While Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra crushed Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 5-1 goals in their opening group match and blanked Uttara Football Club by 3-0 goals in their second group match.

Thursday's matches: Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs BFF Elite Football Academy at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Bangladesh Polcie Football Club face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Both the matches kick off

at 1 pm. -BSS











