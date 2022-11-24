Liton in Comilla as Mominul ignored in BPL draft

Comilla Victorians further bolstered their team strength by picking up Liton Das from the players draft of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), held on Wednesday at a local hotel in the city but former Test captain Mominul Haque was ignored as none of the seven teams showed their interest to rope him in.

The ninth edition of the BPL is scheduled to begin on January 6 next year.

Liton was believed to be the hot pick in BPL following his superb form over the last two years but surprisingly he was not directly signed up any team. However in the first round of the call during the draft, Liton was roped in by Comilla Victorians who had Mustafizur as direct signing for the team. Comilla also had players like Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, opener Mohammad Rizwan and so many local stars.

"Liton played for us earlier and but we have picked Mustafizur (as direct signing) as we wanted to make sure that our bowling strength is not compromised. In that sense you can say we are lucky to have the first call and get Liton," Victorians head coach Mohammad Salahuddin said during the draft on Wednesday.

Ironically there was no call for Mominul Haque who even some months ago was the captain of Bangladesh Test team. Mominul though was not considered for ODI or T20 International for some years now, he had some memorable innings in BPL.

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah-these three names were the focus of interest. All three cricketers in the 'A' category of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players' draft are expected to be the franchises' first choice. The price of the Category A player was Tk. 80 lakh.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's team Sylhet Strikers added wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to the team. Shakib's Fortune Barisal roped in veteran Mahmudullah Riyad, quelling all the debate whether Shakib was behind Riyad's axe from the national team.

Apart from this, Mritunjoy Chowdhury was picked by Chattogram Challengers, Mohammad Mithun by Dhaka Dominators, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan by Rangpur Riders and Mohammad Saifuddin by Khulna Tigers.

The seven who got the team in the second call of the first set are Nazmul Hossain (Sylhet), Hasan Mahmud (Rangpur), Yasir Ali (Khulna), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Barishal), Shubhagat Home (Chattogram), Soumya Sarkar (Dhaka) and Mosaddek Hossain (Comilla). . Apart from these, among the cricketers of the national team, fast bowler Ebadot Hossain will play for Barishal. Khulna Tigers have added Nasum Ahmed to the team while Shariful Islam will play in Dhaka.



Squads

Dhaka Dominators

Direct Signing: Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunratne, Dilshan Munaweera

From Draft: Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Al Amin Hossain, Shan Masud, Ahmad Shazad, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain Khan, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Usman Gani, Slaman Ershad.



Chattogram Challengers:

Direct Signing: Afif Hossain, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Praiyanjan, Curtis Campher, From Draft: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedy Hasan Rana, Mehedy Maruf, Ziaur Rahman, Maxwell Patrick O'Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Taijul Islam, Abu Zayed Rahi, Forhad Reza, Tawfiq Khan Tushar.



Fortune Barishal:

Direct Signing: Shakib Al Hasan, Ifthekhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Ibrahim Jadran, Karim Janat, Usman Kadir, Rakheem Cornwall, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera

From Draft: Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Hayder Ali, Chaturanga De Silva, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Saif Hasan, Kazi Anik, Snjamul Islam, Salman Hossain.



Khulna Tigers:

Direct Signing: Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan.

From Draft: Mohammd Siafuddin, Yasir Ali Chowdury, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Munim Shariar, Sabbir Rahman, Dashun Sanaka, Paul Van Meekreen, Shafiqul Islam, Pritom Kumer, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.



Sylhet Strikers:

Direct Signing: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Rayan Burl, Kamindu Mendis, Thisra Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Colin Ackermann

From Draft: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nabil Samad, Towhid Hridoy, Rubel Hossain, Tom Moors, Gulbadin Naib, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Akbar Ali, Md. Shofullah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.



Comilla Victorians:

Direct Signing: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abrar Ahmed, Joshua Cobb, Brandon King

From Draft: Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Md. Ashiqur Zaman, Jaker Ali Anik, Shaun Williams, Chadwik Wlaton, Md Saikat Ali, Abu Haider Rony, Nayeem Hasan, Md. Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mahidul Islam Ankon,



Rangpur Riders:

Direct Signing: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Nissanka, Haris Rouf, Mohamamd Nawaz, Jefry Vandersay, Sikandar Raza,

From Draft: Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Md. Shamim Hossain Patwary, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aron Jones, Rony Talukder, Pervez Hossaim Imon, Robiul Haque, Alauddin Babu. -BSS















