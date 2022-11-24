Video
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazilian exhibition begins tonight

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Mahtab Uddin

Brazil's players pose for a photograph during a stadium familiarisation at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, on November 21, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

Brazil's players pose for a photograph during a stadium familiarisation at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, on November 21, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

Five-time champion Brazil is going to start its FIFA World Cup 2022 mission taking on Serbia in Group-G at 1:00 am after Thursday midnight at the Qatar's biggest football ground Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
The Brazilians are holding the top position on the current FIFA ranking table while their opponents Serbians are the 21st in the ranking.
The two have faced each other twice where Brazil has won each of its two previous encounters with Serbia, including their group stage fixture at the last FIFA World Cup by 2-0 in 2018. The other was a 1-0 win in a friendly match back in 2014.
A great piece of information for the Brazil fans is that the Sele��o Canarinho is the only team to have taken part in every single World Cup since its original edition in 1930, with this being its 22nd appearance in the tournament. The boys were eliminated from the quarterfinals in 2018 losing to Belgium by 2-1.
On the contrary, including 2022, Serbia has now qualified for four of the last five FIFA World Cup tournaments, failing only in 2014. Serbia was knocked out of the group stage in each of their three World Cup final appearances, in 2006, 2010, and 2018.
There is another match of Group-G today (Thursday) as Switzerland is facing Cameroon at 4:00 pm.

Cristiano's Portugal faces Ghana in first match
Portugal which had an early exit from the last World Cup losing to Uruguay by 2-1 in the Round of 16 is beginning the tournament this time by taking on another Group-H rival Ghana today at 10:00 pm.
Start striker Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro's Portugal is 9th while Ghana is 61st in the current FIFA ranking.
Portugal also called Os Navegadores (The Navigators) along with the same opponent Ghana was eliminated from the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In that stage, Portugal had a 2-1 win over the rival.
There is another match of Group-H today at 7:00 pm when Uruguay will meet South Korea at Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.







