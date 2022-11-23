Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC cancels militant bail order

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to a member of the banned militant organization Ansar Al Islam, who was arrested from Mymensingh in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla and Justice Khandkar Diliruzzaman came up with the order.
Deputy Attorney Emran
Ahmad Bhuiyan represented the state during the court proceedings.
Earlier on November 20, a militant named Shoaib Ahmed received bail from the High Court. After getting information, attorney general issued notice for filing appeal against the HC order.
However, the bail application came again on Tuesday cause list of the High Court and the HC bench after the bail application came up again today, the High Court revoked the bail order given on Sunday.
Naib Subedar of RAB-3 Md Feroz Khan filed this case at Mymensingh Kotwali police station on August 28 last year.
According to the case statement, it is known on the basis of information technology, under the Kotwali Model Thana, Boyra village, members of the banned militant organization Ansar al-Islam are staying at Shoaib Ahmad's house. After that, Shoaib Ahmed and Huzaifa Ahmed were arrested by raiding there.
In the interrogation, the militant members said that they were inspired to fight after hearing jihadi speeches on social media. They do not believe in the electoral and voting system of the country. They call the democratic government elected by the participation of all political parties as the party of evil. They do not recognize the country's constitution and national parliament.
When questioned about the 'Mujahid Al Hind Bangladesh' organizational training they said that they were inspired by the ideology of 'Ansar Al Islam'.
A case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC cancels militant bail order
CID unearths hundi syndicate using MFS, arrests 6
Int'l Women Entrepreneurs' Summit 2022 in city today
C-19 booster doses vaccination from Dec 1-7
Two death row convicts still on run
Hectic lobbying for top posts reaches feverish pitch
Dengue kills 3, infects 515 in 24hrs
Media pursue diplomats to speak on BD's internal affairs: Momen


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft