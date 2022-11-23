HC cancels militant bail order

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to a member of the banned militant organization Ansar Al Islam, who was arrested from Mymensingh in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla and Justice Khandkar Diliruzzaman came up with the order.

Deputy Attorney Emran

Ahmad Bhuiyan represented the state during the court proceedings.

Earlier on November 20, a militant named Shoaib Ahmed received bail from the High Court. After getting information, attorney general issued notice for filing appeal against the HC order.

However, the bail application came again on Tuesday cause list of the High Court and the HC bench after the bail application came up again today, the High Court revoked the bail order given on Sunday.

Naib Subedar of RAB-3 Md Feroz Khan filed this case at Mymensingh Kotwali police station on August 28 last year.

According to the case statement, it is known on the basis of information technology, under the Kotwali Model Thana, Boyra village, members of the banned militant organization Ansar al-Islam are staying at Shoaib Ahmad's house. After that, Shoaib Ahmed and Huzaifa Ahmed were arrested by raiding there.

In the interrogation, the militant members said that they were inspired to fight after hearing jihadi speeches on social media. They do not believe in the electoral and voting system of the country. They call the democratic government elected by the participation of all political parties as the party of evil. They do not recognize the country's constitution and national parliament.

When questioned about the 'Mujahid Al Hind Bangladesh' organizational training they said that they were inspired by the ideology of 'Ansar Al Islam'.

A case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.