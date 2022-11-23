CID unearths hundi syndicate using MFS, arrests 6

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found information on transactions worth Tk 200 to Tk 300 crore every month through Hundi using Mobile Financial Services ( MFS). CID has arrested six members of a hundi syndicate that used to launder money via the country's different MFS.

CID Chief Mohammad Ali Mia, addressing the development at a press conference at the CID

headquarters in Malibagh on Tuesday, said, "It is the MFS who select their distribution houses. They must keep these companies under strict monitoring." "If that does not happen, we will be forced to take stern action against the culprits," the CID chief added.

"Several groups are laundering crores of money using MFS. We have arrested six members of such a gang from Dhaka and Cumilla," said the CID official.

Mir Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Shishir, 28, Khorshed Alam, 34, Md Ibrahim Khalil, 34, Kazi Shah Newaz, 46, Md. Azizul Haque Talukder, 42, and Md Nizam Uddin, 35 - were arrested during different drives in Dhaka and Cumilla on Monday.

A total of 11 mobiles, 18 SIM cards, one laptop and a tablet were seized from the possession of the arrested. Mohammad Ali Mia also urged the expatriates to send remittances through proper and legal banking channels.











DMP prescribes 'Dandaberi' for high-profile prisoners during transportation

Staff Correspondent

After the recent escape of two death-row militants from police custody in Dhaka court, police recommended the prison authorities to put the militants, high-profile prisoners or people convicted in multiple cases on shackles (dandaberi) during their transportation to and from the court.

Jasim Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) prosecution wing said they have sent a letter to the prison authorities in this regard.

"Incidents of convicts' escape have taken place during their court production as they were not put on shackles. It would have been possible to thwart such incidents if they were on shackles. We have sent a letter to prison authorities to take steps in this regard," the police official said.

The police authorities also called upon the prison authorities to take steps in transporting the militants, high-profile prisoners, convicts or people convicted in multiple cases, on separate prison vans.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-Al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on November 20.







