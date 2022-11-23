Int'l Women Entrepreneurs' Summit 2022 in city today

The first ever two-day International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES) 2022, begins today at the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the city aiming to facilitate networking between local and global entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh-India Business Council (BIBC) jointly organised the event while Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will inaugurate it.

In this regard, a joint press conference was held on Tuesday at the BIDA office in the capital.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and BIBC President Mantasha Ahmed, among others, spoke at the press conference.

They informed that around 4,000 women entrepreneurs will join the first ever two-day summit. Women entrepreneurs-- professionals and experts-- from 50 countries are expected to participate in the initiative.

Besides, hundreds of successful women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country will also participate in the conference both physically and virtually.

Senior government officials and industry pioneers will attend the event.

Lokman Hossain Miah said this conference will boost the confidence level of the women entrepreneurs and encourage them more.

Echoing the same, Mantasha Ahmed said a strong network of women entrepreneurs-- local and international-- will be created through this conference.









