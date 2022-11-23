Video
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022
C-19 booster doses vaccination from Dec 1-7

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The government will hold a weeklong special Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country from December 1 to 7.
Revealing information about the campaign, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said around nine lakh people will get booster doses from 28,569 centres during this period.
The ministry took this plan to mark the month of victory he said this in an
event marking AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) Awareness Week 2022 in the capital on Tuesday.
"We hope this campaign will be successful too as before. Till now, 130,900,000 people have been vaccinated first dose which is 98 per cent of our target and 124,200,000 people have received the second dose which is 95 per cent of our target." Zahid Maleque added.
He also said that a total of 58,600,000 people received booster doses so far.


