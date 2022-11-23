Video
Two death row convicts still on run

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Mamunur Rashid

The two death row convicts, members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam who were snatched from Dhaka court premises on Sunday are still on the run.
They were snatched from the court premises by spraying pepper powder on the police.
The death row convicts are embers of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam.
Md Asaduzzaman, Chief
of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan police said on Monday that the man who led the group in snatching two death row convicts had been identified.
"We got his and his associates' names," he said.
The Security Services Division of the Home Ministry has formed a four-member committee to probe over the snatching.
The committee, led by additional secretary (Prison sub-division) of the Security Services Division, has been asked to submit its report within seven working days, said a Home Ministry notification.
Another four-member committee was formed by the police headquarters on Monday to investigate into the sensational snatching of the death row militants.
The committee, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG)  (Audit) Police Headquarters Md Aminul Islam includes Additional DIG (Crime Metro) Md Hasanuzzaman, CTTC's Dr AHM Kamruzzaman and CID's Special Superintendent of Police (Metro South) Md Anisur Rahman as members.
On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) formed the first investigation committee led by a DMP additional commissioner.
The death row convicts were murderers of publisher Foisal Arefin Dipon, son of Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University.
Dipan was hacked to death at his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket at Shahbagh in Dhaka on October 31, 2015.


