Hectic lobbying for top posts reaches feverish pitch

BCL Nat'l Confce Dec 8, 9 The 30th national conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the fraternal organization of the ruling Awami League (AL), is going to be held on December 8 and 9 this year. The race of aspirants to get the top positions-President and General Secretary-of the organization has started. They are busy at maintaining connections to top AL leaders and also those leaders who are taking care of BCL from AL. Though, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pick the top two leaders of BCL from the aspirants.

Conventionally, candidate's birthplace were considered for selecting the top posts of BCL and leaders were elected from every region by rotation.

However, according to party sources, AL will break this tradition and no one will come to the top two positions only on consideration of their respective regions. Rather, this time candidate's previous activities especially during different crisis periods of the country and the party, family background, clean image, student orientation and knowledge based activities will be considered.

Besides, students from Dhaka University and the candidates below 29 years old generally get preference for being leaders of the student wing of the ruling party. Despite organizational skills and competency, many candidates' leadership wheels get stuck due to age.

However, considering the Covid-19 pandemic period and the upcoming political equations centring the general elections in the country, this time age bar may be relaxed slightly and one of the top two positions may come from outside the Dhaka University campus, AL insiders said.

In this regard, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, also responsible for BCL from AL, told the Daily Observer, "Student leaders of all universities having competence, eligibility, clean image and merit can take part in the leadership of Chhatra League central body."

"Our party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will choose the best option for Chhatra League leadership," he added.

There is excitement among the leaders and activists around the conference and the vitality has returned centring the conference. Student leaders are active in lobbying at the policymakers level of the ruling party for new leadership.

Activists are waiting to see who will lead the BCL in the future. Soon after the announcement of the date of the conference, the political office of the AL President is teeming with post aspirants and their followers every day.

The policy-making forum of AL said leadership should be brought from among the members of the Awami family possessing good moral character and friendly towards students' cause. It is also said that those who have brightened the image of the organization through humanitarian activities during the Corona pandemic will also be considered.

Besides, those who have highlighted the government's achievements through their writings and creative works in different media and become active on social media along with their field level politics will be considered for the next leadership of Chhatra League.

According to reports those who are ahead in the race for leadership - Central Vice Presidents Mazharul Islam Shamim, Rakib Hossain, Syed Arif Hossain, Kamal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Tushar and Khairul Hasan Akanda; Joint General Secretary Tahsan Ahmed Russel; Organizing Secretaries Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, Nazim Uddin and Sheikh Wali Asif Inan and Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hossain.

Besides, Training Affairs Secretary Haider Mohammad Jitu, Law Affairs Secretary Fuad Hossain Shahadat, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mehedi Hasan Taposh, Cultural Affairs Secretary Mehedi Hasan Sani, Relief and Disaster Management Affairs Secretary Emran Jamadder, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Pallab Kumar, Deputy Social Services Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, Deputy Science Affairs Secretary Khandkar Habib Ahsan, Deputy Employment Affairs Secretary Khadimul Bashar Joy, Deputy Information and Technology Affairs Secretary Ehsan Ullah Piyal, Deputy Mass Education Affairs Secretary Saifullah Abbasi Ananta, Deputy Publicity Affairs Secretary Surap Mia Sohag, Assistant Secretary Anfal Sarkar Pomon are also in strong position in the race.

However, according to AL insiders, one of the top posts may come from outside of Dhaka University. In this regard, Dhaka South BCL General Secretary Md Zubayer Ahmed, Dhaka North BCL General Secretary Saidur Rahman Hridoy, former CUET BCL President and central Library Affairs Secretary Sayed Imam Baker are in the lead.

Apart from this, former Vice President of Jagannath University Chhatra League and Deputy Publicity Affairs Secretary of central committee Al Amin Sheikh, former Joint General Secretary of Jagannath University Chhatra League and central Deputy Literature Affairs Secretary Nurul Afsar and former Joint General Secretary of Jagannath University Chhatra League and central Deputy Drama and Debate Affairs Secretary Tareque Aziz are also in the race.

Regarding the selection of BCL leadership, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also responsible for BCL from AL, said, "Honest, competent, Popular and those who have political commitment will be eligible for the leadership of Chhatra League and Chhatra League's organizational leader Sheikh Hasina will select future leaders from them."

"Any eligible student leaders from any university including specialized universities like Engineering and Agricultural universities may come in the top position of Chhatra League," he added.

Whether the age limit will be relaxed in the upcoming conference due to the long pandemic period, Bahauddin Nasim said, "It is not possible to say that at the moment. It will be fixed during the conference and our leader Sheikh Hasina will decide the matter."








