Dengue kills 3, infects 515 in 24hrs

With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 237 this year.

During this time, 515 more patients, including 266 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All three deaths were reported from Dhaka division.

The latest numbers took Dhaka division's death toll

to 145.

A total of 2,231 dengue patients, including 1,243 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

DGHS has recorded 53,928 dengue cases and 51,460 recoveries so far this year. -UNB









